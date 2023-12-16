Fresh Express has issued a recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8-ounce size, with product code G332 and use-by date of Dec. 15 and Publix Spinach, 9-ounce size, with product code G332 and a use-by date of Dec. 14 because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The two recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Fresh Express Limited Product Recall December 15, 2023 Name of Product Ounces UPC Bag Code Use-By Date Distribution States Fresh Express Spinach 8 oz. 0 71279 13204 4 G332 Dec 15, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC, VA Publix Spinach 9 oz 0 41415 00886 1 G332 Dec 14, 2023 AL, FL, GA, NC,

SC, TN, VA

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the use-by dates. Photos are provided for ease of identifying the products.

To date no illnesses are reported in connection with the recall and no other Fresh Express products are being recalled.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a randomly selected package of spinach. Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventories.