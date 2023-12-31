Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall of a Fresh Express Spinach, 8 oz. size, with product code G332 and use-by date of December 15 and Publix Spinach, 9 oz size, with product code G332 and a now expired use-by date of December 14 due to a potential health risk from Listeria monocytogenesListeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Consumers with these symptoms of listeriosis should consult their health care provider.

The two recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states including AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN and VA.

Fresh Express Limited Product Recall December 15, 2023

Name of ProductOuncesUPCBag CodeUse-By DateDistribution States
Fresh Express Spinach8 oz.0 71279 13204 4G332Dec 15, 2023AL, FL, GA, NC, VA
Publix Spinach9 oz.0 41415 00886 1G332Dec 14, 2023AL, FL, GA, NC, SC, TN, VA

Product codes are located on the front of the packages below the use-by dates. Photos are provided for ease of identifying the products.

To date no illnesses are reported in connection with the recall and no other Fresh Express products are being recalled.

The recall was initiated after routine sampling conducted by the Florida Department of Agriculture yielded a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a single randomly selected package of spinach. Fresh Express immediately notified affected retailers and instructed them to remove the recalled items from store shelves and all inventories.

