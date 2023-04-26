According to the Gallatin County Health Department, Dave’s Sushi in Bozeman is closed until further notice due to possible foodborne illnesses. The health department was notified of possible foodborne illness linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on April 17. At this time, it is unclear what pathogen caused the illness.

On April 18, the health department performed an inspection and reportedly found Dave’s Sushi with four violations.

According to press reports, a man died after eating at the popular Bozeman restaurant, Dave’s Sushi, according to Broadwater County Sheriff Nick Rauser, who is also the county coroner. Sheriff Rauser says the 74-year-old man died at his home in Broadwater County. Sheriff Rauser says the call came in at 6:34 AM on the morning of April 18 and a relative told the responding officer that the man had eaten at Dave’s Sushi the night before, the same night the Gallatin County Health Department reported they received complaints of people becoming ill which led to the investigation and closure of the restaurant.

Dave’s Sushi will remain closed until further notice, pending a full investigation. According to a press release from the Gallatin City-County Health Department, the illnesses have been linked to eating at Dave’s Sushi on the afternoon of April 17, as well as April 1, April 8, April 9, and April 10.

Dave’s Sushi provided KBZK with the following message:

“We understand that several of our customers who dined with us on Monday, April 17, 2023 became ill. We believe that the common ingredient that may have been consumed was FDA-approved, cultured, morel mushrooms used in Monday’s special roll. We promptly contacted the Gallatin County Health Department and have voluntarily closed while the health department conducts their investigation. We will remain temporarily closed until we get more information. We continue to care very much about our guests, staff, and the community, and our thoughts are with those who were reported ill.

Below is a statement by Dave’s Sushi posted to their Facebook page on April 25:

The Broadwater County Sheriff has shared with KBZK News that a man who had eaten at Dave’s Sushi on Monday, April 17, 2023, passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. We are so sorry to learn of this man’s death, whether or not it is directly linked to the restaurant. All of our hearts go out to his family and friends. We’ve been actively working with the Gallatin City-County Health Department and will continue to work with them as they investigate this situation. Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as well as those who have been reported ill.