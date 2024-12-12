Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) is alerting residents about a multistate recall of cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, due to potential health risks associated with Salmonella bacteria. The recalled cucumbers, distributed by SunFed Produce, LLC, have been linked to 68 illnesses across 19 states, including five confirmed cases in Washington State and one in Whatcom County. So far, no hospitalizations have been reported in Washington State.



The recall, issued by SunFed Produce, LLC on November 27, 2024, includes:

Whole fresh American cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.

Cucumbers labeled with “SunFed” or packed in generic white boxes or black plastic crates with stickers showing “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

Cucumbers sold during the recall period may have stickers reading “SunFed Mexico.”

What Consumers Should Do

Check Your Cucumbers : Discard cucumbers with “SunFed Mexico” stickers, or any whole fresh American cucumbers purchased during the recall period if the source is unknown.

: Discard cucumbers with “SunFed Mexico” stickers, or any whole fresh American cucumbers purchased during the recall period if the source is unknown. Clean Thoroughly : Wash surfaces and utensils that may have come into contact with recalled cucumbers with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

: Wash surfaces and utensils that may have come into contact with recalled cucumbers with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher. Know the Symptoms : Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms: Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving. Bloody diarrhea So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down. Signs of dehydration, such as: Not peeing much Dry mouth and throat Feeling dizzy when standing up

: Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

What Businesses Should Do

Do not sell or serve recalled cucumbers.

Wash and sanitize surfaces and utensils that may have been exposed.

Notify customers who purchased recalled cucumbers where possible.

Salmonella infection typically causes diarrhea, fever, chills, and abdominal pain within 1–3 days of exposure. Symptoms usually last 4–7 days and often resolve without treatment. However, young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of severe illness.

Safety Tips