Total Illnesses: 99

Hospitalizations: 45

Deaths: 2

Last Illness Onset: 11/6/2023

States with Cases: AR, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NV, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI

Product Distribution: Nationwide

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”

On November 22, 2023, Crown Jewels Produce issued a recall of whole fresh cantaloupes, Sofia Produce expanded their recall of fresh whole cantaloupe, and CF Dallas initiated a recall of fresh cut fruit products made from whole cantaloupe subject to the Sofia Produce recall. As of November 24, 2023, CDC reported 99 cases from 32 states, with a latest onset date of November 10, 2023. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether additional products are linked to illnesses. FDA will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available.