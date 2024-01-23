Audience

Restaurants and food retailers in California that have recently purchased oysters harvested in Baja California, Mexico from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023, 12/23/2023, or 12/29/2023.

Consumers in California who have recently purchased oysters harvested in Baja California, Mexico from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023, 12/23/2023, or 12/29/2023.

Product

Certain oysters from Baja California, Mexico from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS from harvest area Laguna Manuela, B.C., Mexico harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, or 12/23/2023 or Laguna De Guerrero Negro, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023, or 12/29/2023. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in California and may have been distributed to other states as well.

The following product tags are provided to be representative of labeling that would accompany the implicated oysters and could include the various harvest dates as identified in this safety alert.

Purpose

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of and consumers not to eat oysters from Baja California, Mexico from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS from harvest area Laguna Manuela, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, or 12/23/2023 or Laguna De Guerrero Negro, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023 or 12/29/2023 and shipped to distributors in California because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by this organism.

Symptoms of Norovirus

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 1/16/2024, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) notified the FDA of an outbreak of norovirus that has been linked to consumption of oysters harvested in Baja California, Mexico from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS from harvest area Laguna Manuela, B.C., Mexico on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, or 12/23/2023 or Laguna De Guerrero Negro, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023 or 12/29/2023.

As of 1/17/2024, CDPH has reported cases of norovirus illness in Los Angeles County and other counties that have been linked to consumption of oysters tracing back to specific harvest areas in Mexico. An investigation is ongoing and the number of illnesses is being tracked.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat oysters from Acuacultura Integral De Baja California SA de CV – MX 4 SS from harvest area Laguna Manuela, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, or 12/23/2023, or Laguna De Guerrero Negro, B.C., Mexico, harvested on 12/15/2023, 12/16/2023, 12/19/2023, or 12/29/2023 due to potential norovirus contamination. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of the oysters harvested and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any products by throwing them in the garbage or contacting their distributor to coordinate return or destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.