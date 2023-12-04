- For the outbreak of Salmonella Newport (ref # 1201), the case count has increased from 40 cases to 42 cases.
- For the outbreak of Salmonella Sundsvall (ref #1203) linked to cantaloupe, the recall was expanded to include additional retailers and wholesalers who received the recalled melons. See the Outbreak Advisory for additional information.
- For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #989) linked to peaches, plums, and nectarines, the advisory was updated to include additional retailers impacted by this outbreak.
- For the investigation of elevated lead levels in Cinnamon Applesauce Pouches (ref # 1198) the advisory was updated to include additional adverse event reports and advice for consumers.