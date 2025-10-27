Twin Sisters Creamery of Ferndale, Washington is voluntarily recalling Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese products, which were made from raw and unpasteurized milk and aged at least 60 days, because it may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103.

Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

E. coli O103 is an organism that can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting, with symptoms typically appearing 1-10 days after exposure. It can lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), a life-threatening condition that causes kidney failure, particularly dangerous in young children, elderly individuals, and immunocompromised persons. The condition can lead to serious kidney damage and potentially fatal complications.

Between 7/27/25 and 10/22/25, the affected 2.5lb. round cheese wheels of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese products were shipped to distributors in Oregon and Washington. Products may have been further distributed to retail stores for repacking or sold as pre-cut into ½ moon shaped pieces with different lot numbers or expiration dates.

The affected 2.5lb round cheese wheels of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed have the following batch codes:

Batch Code 250527B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250610B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250618B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250624B Whatcom Blue

Batch Code 250603F Farmhouse

Batch Code 250616B Farmhouse

Batch Code 250603P Peppercorn

Batch Code 250616M Mustard Seed

There have been three reports of STEC infections caused by E. coli O103 in OR and WA to date. The case in Oregon consumed the Twin Sisters Creamery Farmhouse cheese prior to becoming ill.

The recall was initiated after Twin Sisters Creamery was notified that the Farmhouse cheese sample analyzed by a third-party lab confirmed presence of E. coli O103 and E. Coli STEC was detected in Whatcom Blue samples analyzed by WSDA and FDA.

The recalled products should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If consumers still have recalled products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Washington Department of Agriculture.