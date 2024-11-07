- A new outbreak E. coli O121:H19 (ref #1273) linked to a not yet identified product has been added to the table. FDA has initiated traceback.
- For the outbreak of E. coli O26:H11 (ref #1272) linked to a not yet identified product, FDA has initiated traceback, an onsite inspection and sample collection.
- For the outbreak of Salmonella Thompson (ref #1262) linked to a not yet identified product, the case count was adjusted from 27 to 25 cases.
- For the outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes (ref #1247) linked to a not yet identified product, the outbreak has ended.
- For the outbreak of Cyclospora cayetanensis (ref #1237) linked to a not yet identified product, the case count was adjusted from 46 to 47 cases.