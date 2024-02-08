Ecuadorian officials in Agencia Nacional de Regulación, Control y Vigilancia Sanitaria (ARCSA) have reported that Carlos Aguilera of Ecuador, the processor of the ground cinnamon supplied by Negasmart to Austrofoods and later used in recalled apple cinnamon products, is the likely source of contamination and is not in operation at this time. Additionally, according to ARCSA, the unprocessed cinnamon sticks used in recalled products were sourced from Sri Lanka and were sampled by ARCSA and found to have no lead contamination. ARCSA’s investigation and legal proceedings to determine ultimate responsibility for the contamination are still ongoing.

The FDA has limited authority over foreign ingredient suppliers who do not directly ship product to the U.S. This is because their food undergoes further manufacturing/processing prior to export. Thus, the FDA cannot take direct action with Negasmart or Carlos Aguilera.

FDA has no indication that this issue extends beyond these recalled products and does not have any confirmed reports of illnesses or elevated blood lead level adverse events reported for other cinnamon-containing products or cinnamon.

As of February 5, 2024, FDA has not received any additional confirmed complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. To date, confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted and met FDA’s complainant definition, are between zero and 53 years of age and the median age is one year old.

CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health is conducting case finding efforts in collaboration with state and local health departments. CDC’s case definition for state partners includes a blood lead level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product after November 2022. As of February 2, CDC has received reports of 100 confirmed cases, 277 probable cases, and 36 suspected cases for a total of 413 cases from 43 different states through their reporting structure. For more information, please visit CDC’s page to review their case reporting methodology and findings.

CDC and FDA have different data sources, so the counts reported by each agency will not directly correspond. In addition, some people who were affected by the contaminated product might be reflected in both the numbers reported by the FDA and the numbers reported by CDC, so the numbers should not be added together.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the point of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. Previous updates not captured by the initial timeline below are in the Previous Updates section. FDA will update the advisory as information becomes available.

CDC has received the following reports from state and local health departments:

Total Cases: 413 Confirmed Cases: 100 Probable Cases: 277 Suspect Cases: 36

States: (43 total) AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WI, WV

Recall: Yes

Investigation status: Active

FDA reports:

Total Complaint/Adverse Event Report: 90*

Report Date Ranges: October 17, 2023 – January 16, 2024

States with Complaint/Report: AL (1), AR (1), AZ (1), CA (1), CT (1), FL (1), GA (2), IA (1), IL (5), IN (1), KY (3), LA (4), MA (3), MD (7), MI (8), MO (3), NC (6), NE (2), NH (1), NJ (1), NM (1), NY (8), OH (3), OK (1), PA (2), SC (2), TN (3), TX (3), VA (2), WA (4), WI (2), WV (3), Unknown (3)

Product Distribution: Nationwide

*Estimate based on Consumer Complaint and CFSAN Adverse Event Reporting System (CAERS) reports received by the FDA.