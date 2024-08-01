Illnesses: 34

Hospitalizations: 33

Deaths: 2

States: 13 – Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (6), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (2), New York (12), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (1).

Range in age from 32 to 94 years

Median age of 74

44% female

56% male

7,200,000 pounds of Boar’s Head Meats Recalled

Epidemiologic and laboratory data now show that meats sliced at delis, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick. Testing identified Listeria in an unopened package of Boar’s Head liverwurst collected as part of this investigation, which resulted in a recall. Whole genome sequencing shows this is the same strain making people sick in this outbreak.

Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands, and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

As of July 26, 2024, a total of 34 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states. Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 12, 2024. Of 33 people with information available, all 33 have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Two deaths have been reported, 1 in Illinois and 1 in New Jersey.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Public health officials collect many different types of information from sick people, including their age, race, ethnicity, other demographics, and the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. This information provides clues to help investigators identify the source of the outbreak.