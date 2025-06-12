Hofood99 Inc of Brooklyn, NY 11231 is recalling its 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom, because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were distributed nationwide in retail stores. The product comes in a 200g, green plastic package marked with UPC Barcode 6 976532 310051 on the back label, distributed by Hofood99 Inc., 21903 56th Ave Oakland Gardens, NY 11364.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after samples were collected from a store in Michigan and subsequent analysis by Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) Laboratory Division revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.