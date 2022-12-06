According to the CDC, as of November 15, 2022, two people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from two states – Michigan and Nevada. Sick people’s samples were collected from October 5, 2022, to October 8, 2022.

Both sick people reported eating enoki mushrooms or eating at restaurants with menu items containing enoki mushrooms.

Whole genome sequencing WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

In November 2021, FDA found Listeria in one sample of enoki mushrooms that they collected at import, as part of the FDA’s strategy to prevent Listeria outbreaks linked to imported enoki mushrooms. These enoki mushrooms were destroyed. The Listeria from this sample is closely related genetically to the Listeria that made the people in this outbreak sick. However, to date, the firm associated with this sample has not been identified as a potential source of enoki mushrooms in this outbreak.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development found Listeria in a sample of enoki mushrooms. These mushrooms were collected from a store where a sick person in this outbreak bought enoki mushrooms. The Listeria found in this sample is not the outbreak strain, and it is not linked to any reported Listeria illness in the United States. On November 17, 2022, Green Day Produce, Inc. recalled these enoki mushrooms due to Listeria contamination.

Enoki mushrooms are white and have long, thin stems. They are often sold in a bunch with roots in sealed plastic packaging. They are popular in Japanese, Chinese, and Korean food, and they are almost always eaten cooked in soups, hot pots, and stir-fried dishes.

In 2020, CDC investigated the first known Listeria outbreak in the United States linked to enoki mushrooms. This outbreak resulted in three recalls of enoki mushrooms that were imported from Korea. Since then, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and public health officials from several states have been collecting samples of enoki mushrooms and found Listeria in many samples, resulting in more than 20 recalls of enoki mushrooms.

