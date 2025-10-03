New Age International Inc of Brooklyn, NY 11206 is recalling its 200g (7.05OZ) packaged of Signature Enoki Mushroom, Product of K Food (Korea Food Signature) because they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy persons may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, L. monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Signature Enoki Mushrooms were distributed to a retail store and distributor in New York City. The product comes in a 200g, clear plastic package marked with code GGN: 4063061794758 on the back label. No Illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The contamination was discovered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and subsequent analysis by Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in some 200g packages of Signature Enoki Mushroom. There are no products left from this batch in the warehouse.

Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Signature Enoki Mushroom from August to September 2025 are urged to destroy the products immediately