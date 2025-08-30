Country Eggs, LLC of Lucerne Valley, CA is recalling our LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE SUNSHINE YOLKS because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. in rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections ( ie.. infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The LARGE BROWN CAGE FREE SUNSHINE were distributed in California and Nevada. Product was delivered to grocery stores and food service distributors.

Product was packed in individual retail cartons bearing carton brand names:

Nagatoshi Produce Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

Misuho Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

Nijiya Markets Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 through 9/18/25 No. CA 7695

Packed 1/15 DZ Bulk for Foodservice:

Country Eggs LARGE BROWN SUNSHINE YOLKS Code Dates sell by: 7/1/25 – 9/18/25

It has been reported that there have been 92 instances of illness and no reported deaths in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after being brought to our attention by the FDA and other authorities that our product may contain the presence of Salmonella.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.