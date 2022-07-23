Eat Just, Inc. (“Eat Just”), located in Alameda, CA, is voluntarily recalling select lots of JUST Egg Chopped Spring Greens products from a limited number of retail stores located in five states, due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The voluntarily recalled product was distributed to a select number of retail stores located in AZ, CA, OK, LA, and TX.

The recalled lots tested negative for Listeria monocytogenes before leaving the manufacturing facility. However, another lot that shares ingredients with the recalled lots has tested positive. The lot that tested positive has not been released to the public. Out of an abundance of caution, Eat Just is voluntarily recalling the three lots identified below.

No illnesses have been reported with the products being recalled to date.

Products subject to the voluntary recall are identified by Use By Dates and Lot numbers:

Product Case Code UPC Code Use By – Lot Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 10 2023 1612 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 29 2023 1802 Spring Green Flavor – Chopped Egg and Vegetables 6 x 12 oz. 10191011001029 1 91011 00101 5 JUN 30 2023 1812

USE BY JUN 10 2023 1612

USE BY JUN 29 2023 1802

USE BY JUN 30 2023 1812

The product date and lot code is located above the UPC (bar code) on the back of the package.