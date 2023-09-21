According to NBC News Chicago, at least five cases of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) have been reported at suburban Huntley High School, officials say.

In a letter released to parents on Wednesday, officials said they had been contacted by the McHenry County Health Department about the outbreak.

Health officials are working to determine “common exposures” among the five individuals who have been diagnosed with the illness, but no definitive source has been identified at this time.

According to the press release, any child who experiences symptoms of E. coli must be kept home until they are symptom-free for at least 48 hours.

E. coli is extremely contagious, with officials saying it can be spread by:

-Swallowing water while swimming, or drinking water contaminated with STEC bacteria

-Person-to-person transmission, where the bacteria passes from stool or soiled fingers of one person to another through food handling or direct contact.

-Animal contact by touching or handling animals carrying the bacteria

Symptoms of E. coli typically include an acute onset of diarrhea and/or vomiting. Nausea, abdominal cramps, fever and body aches are also typical symptoms, all of which can last for 5-to-10 days.

The illness often has an incubation period of 2-to-10 days, according to officials.

No further information was immediately available.

