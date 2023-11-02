In addition to the 73 sickened by Salmonella-tainted onions, federal officials are investigating a new outbreak of infections caused by E. coli O121:H9.

The outbreak has sickened 37 people so far, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The agency has not released any patient information, including where they live.

FDA investigators have begun traceback efforts, but the agency is not yet releasing information about what food or foods are being traced. The FDA has not started any sample testing related to investigating this outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not released any information about the outbreak.