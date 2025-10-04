Best Buy Bones, Inc. of Mount Morris, Michigan is recalling four lots of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats in 16 oz. bags with a shared expiration date of September 2027 because it has the potential to be contaminated with SalmonellaSalmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

34 bags of Nature’s Own Pet Chews Bully Bites 1 Pound pet treats were distributed out of Minnesota and sold through retail stores in Wisconsin after September 23.

Nature’s Own Pet Chews brand Bully Bites, UPC# 739598900750, are sold in a 16 oz., resealable plastic pouch 11” high, 9.5” wide, 3.5” deep on the bottom and have a Best Buy date of September 2027 located on a tag on the bottom of the pouch. The lots are 19379, 19380, 19381, and 19382.

No illnesses in dogs have been reported to date.

The health risk was discovered when samples of the product were collected on September 11, 2025, and tested by the Food and Drug Administration. The product tested positive for Salmonella. The company has ceased production and distribution of this product as the FDA, and the company continue their investigation into what caused the problem.

Tags: Salmonella Attorney, Salmonella Lawyer
Print:
Email this postTweet this postLike this postShare this post on LinkedIn
Photo of Bill Marler Bill Marler

Bill Marler is an accomplished personal injury lawyer and national expert on foodborne illness litigation. He began representing victims of foodborne illness in 1993, when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7…

Bill Marler is an accomplished personal injury lawyer and national expert on foodborne illness litigation. He began representing victims of foodborne illness in 1993, when he represented Brianne Kiner, the most seriously injured survivor of the Jack in the Box E. coli O157:H7 outbreak, resulting in her landmark $15.6 million settlement. Marler founded Food Safety News in 2009.

Read more about Bill MarlerBill's Twitter Profile
Show more Show less
Photo of Ilana Korchia Ilana Korchia

Ilana joined Marler Clark in May 2019, after graduating from the University of Florida with her bachelor’s degree in food science. She maintained her role at Marler Clark while pursuing her law degree at Seattle University School of Law, graduating Cum Laude in…

Ilana joined Marler Clark in May 2019, after graduating from the University of Florida with her bachelor’s degree in food science. She maintained her role at Marler Clark while pursuing her law degree at Seattle University School of Law, graduating Cum Laude in 2022. Presently, as an attorney at Marler Clark, her responsibilities encompass drafting pleadings, motions, and demand letters, overseeing discovery processes, handling litigation, and conducting extensive research on diverse legal and scientific matters across numerous cases undertaken by the firm. Ilana has previous experience as a public affairs intern at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). She is originally from Nice in the south of France. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, traveling, cooking, and hiking.

Read more about Ilana Korchia
Show more Show less
Related Posts
Shrimp Scampi with Listeria Recalled
October 2, 2025
More Pasta recalled after Listeria Deaths
October 2, 2025
Enoki Mushroom again with Listeria
October 2, 2025