Raw Bistro Pet Fare, Cannon Falls, MN is voluntarily recalling two product sizes of its frozen beef dog food because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected lot was distributed direct to consumer and to select distributors between September 1 and September 17, 2025 in California, Colorado, Illinois, and Minnesota. The products are sold frozen in sealed packaging.

The recall applies to the following products:

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Frozen – 3 lb bags (UPC 858833002247) Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026.

Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée, Bulk, Frozen – 18 lb cases (UPC 858833002629) Lot 239, Best By 08/27/2026.

Both of the above products have a “Best By” date of 08/27/2026 and lot number 239 printed on the packaging near the bottom of the back of the bag or box.

Foodynamics is voluntarily recalling specific lots of Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, and Kanu Pets brand freeze dried pet treats because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recalled products were shipped from Wisconsin via UPS to retailers in Wisconsin, New York, and Florida. A total of 7 packages were distributed to consumers in these areas.

4 recalled Raw Dog Barkery products were packaged in 3 oz. and 16 oz. (1 lb.) packages and the “Use By” date (also the Lot #) is printed on a sticker on the back label of the packaging. Labels below. These products were distributed SimplyDried Treats, Magpies Gourmet Dog Treats, and What’s In the Bowl Delafield in Wisconsin.

2 packages of recalled BellePepper Cats products were sold by the retailer in New York in 3 oz. packaged plastic bags labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices” with a “Use By” sticker on the back listing 031627. Recalled products from Use By / Lot #’s 121426 and 011526 may have also been included in samples offered by the retailer as freeze dried pet treats. Labels below.

1 package of recalled Kanu Pets products was sold by the retailer in Florida in a 3 oz. packaged plastic bag labeled “Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw treats” and had a Use By / Lot # sticker on the back label of 031627. Labels below.

Salmonella can affect animals eating contaminated products and poses a risk to humans from handling such products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after contact with the food or any surfaces exposed to it.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), abdominal cramping, and fever. In rare cases, infection can lead to more serious conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers showing these signs after contact with the recalled product should seek medical advice.

Pets infected with Salmonella may be lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, or vomiting. Some pets may experience only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and transmit infection to other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and shows these symptoms, contact your veterinarian.