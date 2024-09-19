Product still for sale in stores and online?

Food Safety News reports that the patient count in a deadly outbreak linked to edible mushroom products continues to increase, with more than 160 people now having been confirmed with reactions.

As of Sept. 18, the Food and Drug Administration reported 169 patients spread across 33 states. Of those patients with complete information available, 66 have required hospitalization. Two people have died. All patients had eaten Diamond Shruumz brand chocolate bars, cones or gummies.

Testing has shown that many of the edibles contain dangerous chemicals that have caused a variety of symptoms, including respiratory failure, seizures, central nervous system depression, loss of consciousness, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.

The manufacturer has recalled all flavors and types of Diamond Shruumz. However, the FDA has found that the edibles are still available in some stores and online outlets.

Consumers should not purchase or consume any Diamond Shruumz brand products. If you have seen a store continue selling recalled Diamond Shruumz-brand products, you can report this information to the FDA.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled products and throw them away if they have them on hand.

Anyone experiencing adverse reactions after consuming recalled products is urged to seek medical attention immediately, especially if they have trouble breathing.

One of the chemicals found in the edibles is muscimol, which is particularly dangerous, but it cannot explain all of the symptoms experienced by patients in the outbreak.

In addition to muscimol, FDA analyses of Diamond Shruumz brand edibles identified the presence of the following compounds:

Acetylpsilocin (also known as 4-acetoxy-N, N-dimethyltryptamine, 4-acetoxy-DMT, O-acetylpsilocin, or psilacetin);

Psilocin, a Schedule I controlled substance;

Pregabalin, a prescription drug; Desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain (kavalactones found in the kava plant).

The results in a table found here show different compounds in different flavors of chocolate bars and cones. Even for the same flavor of chocolate bar or cone, there may be variations in the compounds present.

Although these compounds individually have known effects when ingested, less research exists on their interactions when ingested together. FDA and CDC medical officers interpret these test results to understand the health risks of consuming these chemical substances and determine the appropriate next steps.

Additional testing is ongoing for the Diamond Shruumz-brand chocolate bars listed in the table, and the product table will be updated as sample results, including results for gummies, become available.