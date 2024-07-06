CDC and FDA have received reports of severe acute illnesses and other adverse effects following consumption of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies reported to multiple poison control centers across the United States.

As of July 1, 2024, 48 total illnesses, including 27 hospitalizations, have been reported in 24 U.S. states with ongoing efforts to identify other potential cases. There is one (1) potentially associated death under investigation.

On June 25, 2024, FDA released information regarding test results for product samples.

The cause of the reported illnesses is not known at this time. People should not eat, sell, or serve any flavors of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, or gummies, and should discard products that have been purchased. CDC, FDA, and state partners are working to determine whether other products are associated with adverse health effects.

On June 27, 2024, Prophet Premium Blends, LLC of Santa Ana, CA, initiated a recall of all flavors of Diamond ShruumzTM brand chocolate bars, cones, and gummies.

Diamond ShruumzTM brand products have been distributed online and at retailers, including those that sell hemp-derived (e.g., cannabidiol [CBD], delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol [THC]) and smoke/vape products nationwide.

Products containing psychoactive compounds such as cannabis or mushroom extracts are increasing in availability. These “edibles” are often sold as gummy candies, chocolates, or other snack foods. They might contain undisclosed ingredients, including illicit substances, other adulterants, or potentially harmful contaminants that are not approved for use in food.

As part of this investigation, FDA and state partners have collected multiple samples of Diamond ShruumzTM brand products for testing and analysis.

Additional sample analysis is ongoing, but as of June 25, 2024, FDA test results for two individual chocolate bars have identified the presence of the following:

• Diamond ShruumzTM Dark Chocolate Bar

◦ 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)

◦ desmethoxyyangonin

◦ dihydrokavain

◦ kavain

• Diamond ShruumzTM Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar

◦ 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin)

There may be variability in test results across products with different formulations as well as potential variability across lots and batches of the same product. Additional testing for the above Diamond ShruumzTM-brand chocolate bars along with testing for other Diamond ShruumzTM-brand products is in progress. FDA and CDC medical officers are interpreting these test results to understand the health risks of ingesting these chemical substances and to determine the appropriate next steps.

