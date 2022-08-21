Daily Harvest, Stone Gate, Smirk’s, who made the Tara?

Understandably, my over 350 clients sickened by Daily Harvest French Lentil + Leek Crumbles (and possibly additional products) are frightened and angered by the lack of information about the contaminant in the tara, that according the the FDA, has hospitalized over 100 with symptoms consistent with acute liver failure. Dozens of people have had their gall bladders removed, as well as several with liver biopsies. Hundreds have suffered through over two months of illness with unbearable pain, jaundice, multiple procedures, including extensive blood draws, MRI’s, CT scans – and the list goes on.

Because they do not know what has sickened them, they fear the future complications that may or may not appear. Medical bills are now pouring in that risk credit score damage and bankruptcy for some.

And, what did they do – they thought they were eating something healthy.

Over a month ago Daily Harvest confirmed that the tara in the French Lentil + Leek Crumbles was the cause of the outbreak and Daily Harvest confirmed it again in recent correspondence to its customers.

We have asked privately that Daily Harvest and its manufacturer, Stone Gate, and now its supplier of tara, Smirks, to consider three things – 1) to provide us samples of tara to independently test, 2) to name the full tara supply chain so that can be brought into the pending litigation so all responsible parties are in the same Courtroom, and 3) to consider helping victims financially now to avoid making their suffering even worse.

So far mainly silence on 1 and 2. No. 3 is a work in progress.

They can delay the above, but eventually the Court will force compliance with each of the three.

In an effort to get to the root cause of the contamination, I have shared with Daily Harvest, Stone Gate, Smirk’s AND THE FDA, redacted information about hundreds of peoples’ symptoms and test results. We have also provided all four with product test results in real time.

The goal of all should be to find out what happened and what is causing the suffering and to stop it – isn’t it?

Daily Harvest, Stone Gate, Smirk’s, who made the Tara?