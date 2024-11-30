CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium infections.

Epidemiologic and traceback data show that cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, including recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC. may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick.

As of November 26, 2024, there are 68 cases from 19 states including: Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming.



As of November 26, 2024, five Washington residents have been included in this outbreak. Cases reside in Cowlitz (1), Island (1), Skagit (1), Spokane (1), Whatcom (1) counties. None were hospitalized and none died.



On November 27, 2024, SunFed Produce, LLC. recalled all sizes of whole fresh American cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers for retail or food service grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico.

Labeled with the “SunFed” label or in a generic white box or black plastic crate with a sticker that provides the implicated grower’s name, “Agrotato, S.A. de C.V.”

Sold between October 12, 2024, thru November 26, 2024

Cucumbers may have a sticker showing “SunFed Mexico”

FDA continues to work with additional importers that received cucumbers grown by Agrotato S.A. de C.V.

Advice to Consumers

Do not eat any recalled cucumbers.

Check your refrigerators or freezers for recalled cucumbers and throw them away.

Look for a sticker that shows “SunFed Mexico” as the place where cucumbers were grown.

If you bought whole fresh American cucumbers during October 12 through November 26 and can’t tell where they are from throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled cucumbers using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Contact your healthcare provider right away if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving.

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down.

Signs of dehydration, such as:

Not peeing much

Dry mouth and throat

Feeling dizzy when standing up

Advice to Retailers

Do not sell or serve recalled cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, including recalled cucumbers from SunFed Produce, LLC.

Wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come in contact with recalled cucumbers.

When possible, notify customers who purchased recalled cucumbers.

Salmonellosis is a common bacterial infection caused by any of more than 2,000 strains of Salmonella. These bacteria infect the intestinal tract and occasionally the blood of both humans and animals. Annually, there are 700 to 1000 cases reported in Washington.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Symptoms typically appear 1 to 3 days after exposure and can include:

Diarrhea that can be bloody

Fever

Chills

Abdominal discomfort

Occasional vomiting

Symptoms typically last 4 to 7 days and usually resolve on their own with fluids and rest. Children younger than 5 years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.