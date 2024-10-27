Acme Smoked Fish Corp. is recalling certain packages of Kirkland Signature Smoked Salmon sold at Costco because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recalled items were sold at Costco stores Oct. 9-13, 2024.

Acme Smoked Fish Corp. alerted Costco members on Oct. 22 of the issue: “We regret this unfortunate incident and have taken immediate corrective steps to ensure that this issue never happens again.”

Recalled product:

Kirkland Signature – Smoked Salmon