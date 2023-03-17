California Splendor, Inc. of San Diego, California is recalling certain lots of 4-lb. bags of Kirkland Signature Frozen Organic Strawberries that were sold at Costco stores in Los Angeles, Hawaii and two San Diego business centers, due to an outbreak of Hepatitis A illnesses. Although, Hepatitis A has not been detected on this product, out of an abundance of caution, consumers should stop consuming the food and return it to their local Costco store for a refund.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool. Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to a contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

The lots subject to this recall are as follows:

140962-08 142222-23 142792-54 142862-57 142912-59 142162-20 142202-21 142782-53 142852-56 142902-58 142212-22 142232-24 142842-55

The lot number can be identified on the back of the bag as shown below:

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the affected product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

