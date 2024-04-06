The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment investigated an outbreak of Cyclospora on the Western Slope. As of June 15, there have been 62 cases reported in Colorado since May 1, 2023. These cases have not resulted in any hospitalizations or deaths. Historically, Colorado has averaged 63 cases per year between 2017 and 2022. CDPHE is the lead agency on this investigation and is working closely with Ouray County Public Health to identify a possible source of the outbreak. CDPHE has communicated information about this outbreak to health care providers throughout the state. Health care providers must report all cases of cyclosporiasis to public health within four days.

At this time, public health officials have identified approximately 45 people who are likely associated with the outbreak who dined at the same restaurant, Gnar Tacos CO, in Ridgway. People affected reported dining at Gnar Tacos CO since May 1, 2023. Cyclospora outbreaks are typically the result of contaminated product — usually produce — in the supply chain rather than a result of food handling and/or cleaning practices at the restaurant. Gnar Tacos CO is partnering with CDPHE in all aspects of the investigation. When informed of the outbreak, Gnar Tacos CO disposed of and replaced all produce within the facility with different products.

As of October 24, 2023, 41 jurisdictions, including 40 states and New York City, have reported a total of 2,272 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis.

These individuals had not traveled outside of the United States during the 14 days before they got sick. This is an increase of 315 cases since the last update on August 31, 2023.

Sick people ranged in age from 2 to 96 years, with a median age of 51, and 57% were female. The median illness onset date was June 24, 2023 (range: April 1 to August 31). Of 2,242 people with information available, 186 have been hospitalized. Zero deaths have been reported.

