South Australia Health has issued an emergency order to recall raw Pacific oysters (Magallana gigas) produced in Coffin Bay, SA, including fresh and frozen products.

The oysters have been available for sale direct from farms, seafood outlets, grocery stores and supermarkets in SA, NSW, ACT, QLD, VIC, NT and WA.

Date markings: All production dates from and including 4 September 2021 up to and including 16 November 2021.

Problem: The recall is due to microbial (Vibrio parahaemolyticus) contamination.

Food safety hazard: Food products contaminated with (Vibrio parahaemolyticus) may cause illness if consumed.

Country of origin: Australia

What to do: Consumers are advised not to eat raw Pacific oysters from Coffin Bay, including fresh and frozen products. Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

