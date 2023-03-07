Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall of ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, 7 oz., due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The product was distributed to all Lidl US store locations. Lidl US has store locations in Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This voluntary recall includes all units of the ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl, packaged in 7 oz. containers, that may still be in customers’ possession. Affected products will have a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes currently on the market are subject to the recall.

The recall was issued as a result of routine testing, which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria.