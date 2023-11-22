Total Adverse Events: 52

Report Date Ranges: October 17, 2023 – November 20, 2023

States with Adverse Illness Events: AL (1), AR (1), CA (1), CT (1), FL (1), GA (2) IA (1), IL (2), KY (2), LA (4), MA (2), MD (3), MI (3), MO (1), NC (5), NE (1), NH (1). NM (1), NY (7), OH (2), SC (2), TN (1), TX (3) VA (1), WA (3)

Product Distribution: Nationwide

FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, is investigating reports of elevated blood lead levels in individuals with reported exposure to Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches manufactured in Ecuador and sold under WanaBana, Weis, and Schnucks brands.

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches are sold nationally and are available through multiple retailers including Amazon, Dollar Tree, and other online outlets.

FDA is aware that recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree is still on the shelves at several Dollar Tree stores in multiples states. This product should not be available and consumers should not purchase this product.

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack are sold at Schnucks and Eatwell Markets grocery stores.

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches are sold at Weis grocery stores.

As of November 22, 2023, there have been 52 reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product submitted to FDA. To date, confirmed complainants are less than 1 to 4 years of age. FDA is continuing to evaluate incoming adverse event reports.

FDA is aware that recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree is still on the shelves at several Dollar Tree stores in multiple states. FDA is working with the firm to ensure an effective recall. This product should not be available for sale and consumers should not purchase or consume this product as it is potentially contaminated with lead, which can be harmful to health, particularly for children.

To properly discard the product, consumers and retailers should carefully open the pouch and empty the content into a trash can before discarding the packaging to prevent others from salvaging recalled product from the trash. Clean up any spills after discarding the product then wash your hands.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing to determine the point of contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses. At this time, the FDA is not aware of any other reports of illnesses or elevated blood lead level adverse events reported for other cinnamon-containing products or cinnamon.