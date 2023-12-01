Pelleh Poultry Corp., a Swan Lake, N.Y. establishment, is recalling approximately 708 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The RTE beef and poultry products were packaged on various dates from October 25, 2023, through November 20, 2023. The list of products that are subject to the recall can be found here. The labels for the products subject to recall are available on the FSIS website [view labels]. Additional labels may be added as they are obtained.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the establishement notified FSIS that its laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.