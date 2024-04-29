Tama Corporation of Doral FL is recalling 24-ounce containers of “Queso de Mano PAISA” have contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Listeria infection may cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

In this regard, we were informed by the co-packer of our QUESO DE MANO PAISA, that a batch of 18 cases distributed in Salt Lake City, Utah, was suspicious of Listeria monocytogenes contamination, and we immediately contacted the involved supermarket chain to halt its sale and account for all the product belonging to that vat.

Today, it has been confirmed that a sample from this batch is contaminated.

The recalled “Queso de Mano Paisa” was only sold in Utah, at Rancho Markets stores.

The product is packaged in a 24-ounce plastic container. Recalled lot number is: 2420104. BEST BY MAY 16, 2024

Lot code can be found on the clear plastic lid of the container. Product UPC: 838795000338.

The recall was initiated after one laboratory analysis came out suspicious of that lot sample being contaminated. After a second analysis, this was confirmed. No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.