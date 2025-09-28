Goot Essa LLC of Howard, PA is recalling one lot totaling 64 pounds, batch 33, of its Goot Essa brand Der Mutterschaf Cheese because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail and elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Goot Essa brand Der Mutterschaf Cheese was distributed to 7 customers in New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut, and Montana and it was distributed through retail stores and restaurants.

The product comes in 4 oz and 8 oz clear plastic packages, 4 oz with UPC 810154560189 and 8 oz UPC 810154560196, marked with lot number 33 on a sticker on the back.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in one sample from the batch.