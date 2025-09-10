The Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op facility in Middlefield, OH is recalling one lot of Sunrise Creamery Dilly Pickle Monterey Jack Cheese with Dill Pickles in 6 oz. and 1.25 lb. packages, one lot of Organic Gouda Cheese in 8 oz. packages, and specific lots of Mozzarella/Provolone Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, Pepper Jack Cheese, Swiss Cheese, and Monterey Jack Cheese packaged as 5 lb. loaves or 5 lb. shredded bags because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled products were produced on May 30th, 2025 and August 13th, 2025 and distributed in Ohio, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Texas between July 7, 2025 and August 14, 2025. Products were sold through distributors, dining halls, and retail stores.

The recall affects the following products and specific lot codes/sell by dates only:

Middlefield Original Cheese Co-Op Organic Gouda,

8 oz. packages, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

5 lb. loaves (labeled as Smoked Cheddar and All Natural Mild Cheddar),

Sell by date of 2/13/2026

5 lb. bags (shredded cheese) (labeled as Shredded Cheddar Cheese),

Sell by date of 9/3/2025

5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

5 lb. loaves (labeled as All Natural Pepper Jack), Sell by date of 2/13/2026

5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

5 lb. loaves, Sell by date of 2/13/2026

5 lb. bags (shredded cheese), Sell by date of 9/3/2025

6 oz. package (labeled as Dilly Pickle) with lot code 253054,

Sell by date of 1-7-26, 1-11-26, or 2-16-26

1.25 lb. package (labeled as Dilly Pickle Jack) with lot code 253054,

Sell by date of 12-30-25

Customers can find the lot code and sell by date for Sunrise Creamery products on the side of each individual package.

Sell by dates for Middlefield Original Cheese Co-op products can be found on stickers located on each 5 lb. loaf or the box for 5 lb. bags of shredded cheeses.

The recall was initiated after testing by the company revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in finished product and on surfaces of cutting equipment.