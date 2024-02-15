Do not to eat, serve, or sell any recalled products.

As of February 15, 2024, a total of 87 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 30 states – Arizona 2, California 1, Colorado 1, Connecticut 1, Florida 2, Idaho 2, Illinois 1, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Louisiana 1, Maryland 4, Massachusetts 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 2, Missouri 2, Nebraska 3, New Jersey 5, New York 9, North Dakota 1, Ohio 13, Oklahoma 1, Oregon 1, Pennsylvania 6, Tennessee 1, Texas 8, Utah 1, Vermont 1, Virginia 5, Washington 6 and Wisconsin 2.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to January 20, 2024. Of 74 people with information available, 18 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

FSIS collected Coppa products from Fratelli Beretta, which tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed it is a different strain of Salmonella from ill people in this outbreak and the Antipasto collected by the Minnesota Department of Health. Fratelli Beretta recalled many brands of charcuterie meat products containing Coppa due to Salmonella contamination.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package. These items were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella. FSIS collected unopened RTE Coppa product as part of the investigation, which tested positive for Salmonella, but that product was not released into commerce. After further investigation, FSIS determined that the product subject to the recall may be under processed.

