18 with Salmonella Enteritidis in Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Utah and Missouri.

“Cookie Dough has been an ongoing Salmonella risk to consumers,” said William Marler. “However, in recent years the suspected contaminated ingredient as turned from eggs to flour, which to most consumers is both unsettling and unusual,” added Marler.

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections.

Epidemiologic data show that Papa Murphy’s raw cookie dough may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick.

As of May 23, 2023, 18 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 6 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from February 27, 2023, to May 2, 2023.

Sick people range in age from 14 to 68 years, with a median age of 47, and 83% are female. Of 14 people with race or ethnicity information available, all reported non-Hispanic white. Of 14 people with information available, 2 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

Public health investigators are using the PulseNet system to identify illnesses that may be part of this outbreak. CDC PulseNet manages a national database of DNA fingerprints of bacteria that cause foodborne illnesses. DNA fingerprinting is performed on bacteria using a method called whole genome sequencing (WGS). WGS showed that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. This suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food.

Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough. CDC is advising people to check their refrigerator and freezer for these raw doughs and to throw any away. CDC always advises people not to eat raw cookie dough, unless it has a label indicating that it is safe to be eaten raw.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: