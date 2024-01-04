From the FDA:

As of January 2, 2024, FDA has not received any new complaints/reports of adverse events potentially linked to recalled product. To date, confirmed complainants, or people for whom a complaint or adverse event was submitted and met FDA’s complainant definition, are between zero and 53 years of age and the median age is one year old.

CDC’s National Center for Environmental Health is conducting case finding efforts in collaboration with state and local health departments. CDC’s case definition for state partners includes a blood lead level of 3.5 µg/dL or higher measured within 3 months after consuming a recalled WanaBana, Schnucks, or Weis brand fruit puree product after November 2022. As of December 29, 2023, CDC has received reports of 80 confirmed cases, 187 probable cases, and 20 suspected cases for a total of 287 cases from 37 different states through their reporting structure. For more information, please visit CDC’s page to review their case reporting methodology and findings.

CDC and FDA have different data sources, so the counts reported by each agency will not directly correspond. In addition, some people who were affected by the contaminated product might be reflected in both the numbers reported by the FDA and the numbers reported by CDC, so the numbers should not be added together.

Total Complaint/Adverse Event Report: 82*

Report Date Ranges: October 17, 2023 – December 20, 2023

States with Complaint/Report: AL (1), AR (1), CA (1), CT (1), FL (1), GA (2), IA (1), IL (5), IN (1), KY (3), LA (4), MA (3), MD (6), MI (7), MO (2), NC (5), NE (2), NH (1), NJ (1), NM (1), NY (8), OH (3), PA (2), SC (2), TN (3), TX (3), VA (2), WA (4), WI (2), WV (1), Unknown (3)

Product Distribution: Nationwide

From the CDC: