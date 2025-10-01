Wholesale Produce Supply of Minneapolis, Minnesota is recalling fresh cut/processed cantaloupe, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh Cut Cantaloupe was sold to distributors in Nebraska, North Dakota and Wisconsin, who may have distributed into other states under the “Harvest Cuts” and “Fresh and Finest” brand at traditional grocery locations.

Fresh Cut cantaloupe was sold in traditional plastic clamshell containers under the “Harvest Cuts” & Fresh & Finest” label in both cantaloupe-only products, as well as mixed containers that include other fresh cut-fruits.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products potentially contained bacteria. Wholesale Produce Supply has suspended production and distribution of the affected lots as the company continues their investigation as to what caused the problem.

