Kwik Trip, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products listed below because they contain cantaloupe from TruFresh which has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometime fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Due to the now expanded recall of fresh, whole cantaloupes by TruFresh, Kwik Trip, Inc. is issuing this recall. Cantaloupes recalled by TruFresh were used as a raw material in Kwik Trip, Inc. fruit cup and tray products listed below.

This recall includes the following fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products containing cantaloupe with sell-by dates of November 4, 2023, through December 3, 2023. Products were distributed to Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in the states of Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, and South Dakota.

Product Description Container Size UPC Sell By Date Range MIXED FRUIT CUP 6OZ 39779 00240 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 CANTALOUPE CUP 6OZ 39779 00213 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023 FRUIT TRAY 16OZ 39779 00248 11/4/2023 – 12/3/2023

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the fruit cup and tray products listed above to date.