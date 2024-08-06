Audience

Restaurants and food retailers in California (CA), Connecticut (CT), Florida (FL), Illinois (IL), Massachusetts (MA), Minnesota (MN), Missouri (MO), New Jersey (NJ), New Hampshire (NH), New York (NY), and Pennsylvania (PA) that have recently purchased recalled oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from two lease sites in the SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area.

Consumers in CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NH, NY, and PA who have recently purchased recalled oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from two lease sites in the SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area.

Product

Oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from two lease sites in the SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area have been recalled. The oysters were distributed to restaurants and retailers in CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NH, NY, and PA.

Purpose

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of oysters, and consumers not to eat recalled oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from two lease sites in the SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area and shipped to retailers in CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NH, NY, and PA because they may be contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni. Oysters may have been distributed to other states, as well.

Oysters contaminated with Campylobacter jejuni can cause illness if eaten raw, and potentially life-threatening illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing Campylobacter jejuni may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Symptoms of Campylobacter Illness

People with Campylobacter jejuni illness usually have diarrhea (often bloody), fever, and stomach cramps. Nausea and vomiting may accompany the diarrhea. These symptoms usually start 2 to 5 days after the person ingests Campylobacter bacteria and last about one week.

Sometimes Campylobacter jejuni illness causes complications, such as irritable bowel syndrome, temporary paralysis, and arthritis.

In people with weakened immune systems, such as those with a blood disorder, with AIDS, or receiving chemotherapy, Campylobacter jejuni bacteria occasionally spread to the bloodstream and cause a life-threatening infection.

Summary of Problem and Scope

On 7/19/2024, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF) closed SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area because of an outbreak of Campylobacter jejuni illnesses in MA associated with the consumption of oysters harvested from two lease sites in the harvest area SC28, Lewis Bay, MA on 7/1/2024 and 7/3/2024. Two MA Certified dealers, Chatham Shellfish Co. (MA 3121 SS, AQ) and Island Creek Oysters (MA 185438 SP) recalled the oysters. On 7/31/2024, MA Department of Public Health (MDPH) announced the voluntary recallExternal Link Disclaimer (updated on 8/2/2024) of oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from the two lease sites in the SC28 Lewis Bay, MA harvest area. The oysters were distributed to retailers in CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NH, NY, and PA, and may have been distributed to other states, as well. MDPH notified receiving states of the recall.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and consumers not to eat the recalled oysters harvested between 7/1/2024 and 7/18/2024 from two lease sites in the SC28, Lewis Bay, MA harvest area and shipped to retailers in distributors in CA, CT, FL, IL, MA, MN, MO, NJ, NH, NY, and PA due to potential Campylobacter jejuni contamination. These oysters have been associated with a Campylobacter jejuni illness outbreak in MA. The FDA is in communication with MA and other states on distribution of the oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and assist state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell the potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any recalled products by throwing them in the garbage or returning them to their distributor for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. They should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products should clean and sanitize cutting and preparation surfaces and utensils.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers should not eat the potentially contaminated oysters. Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.