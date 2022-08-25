Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, CO, is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of ” Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter” food due to a recall from our frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter ” were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina, and Washington DC.

The product comes in a 3.5-ounce, black plastic cup with a Wegmans label around and on the lid. The cup has a sealed lidding film under the lid. There is a “Best By” and Lot # printed with blue ink by the label around the cup. The following products are subject to this recall.