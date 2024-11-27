The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a report of hepatitis A virus infection in an employee of Buffalo Wild Wings in Monterey Park (4000 Market Place, Monterey Park, CA 91754).

No additional cases have been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Based on the employee’s job duties and symptoms while at work, Public Health is recommending that patrons who consumed food or beverages from Buffalo Wild Wings in Monterey Park between November 13, 2024, and November 22, 2024, receive hepatitis A vaccine if they are not already immune to it and to monitor for the symptoms listed below. Patrons who develop symptoms should call their provider and ask for a hepatitis A test.

People who have not received the hepatitis A vaccine or had a previous hepatitis A infection may not be protected from the virus. Vaccination is not necessary for people who previously completed the hepatitis A vaccine series or are known to have a previous infection.

Receiving the vaccination as soon as possible after exposure (ideally within 14 days) could help reduce the risk of developing hepatitis A infection. Residents should contact their local pharmacy or medical provider for the vaccine. Public Health is working with the restaurant to ensure employees that are not immune receive vaccination.

About Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is a highly contagious liver infection caused by the hepatitis A virus. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a severe illness lasting several months. Symptoms of hepatitis A include fever, weakness, fatigue, nausea, loss of appetite, jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes), stomach pain, vomiting, dark urine, pale stools, and diarrhea.

Although rare, hepatitis A can cause death in some people. Hepatitis A usually spreads when a person unknowingly ingests the virus from objects, food, or drinks contaminated by small, undetected amounts of stool from an infected person.

There is no specific antiviral treatment for hepatitis A. While prompt vaccination is likely to prevent infection, infection may occur in those who receive vaccination too late. Patrons who develop symptoms should call their provider and ask for a Hepatitis A test.

Vaccination is the best way to prevent disease. Infection can be prevented by vaccination after a known exposure to a person with infectious hepatitis A. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems might benefit from receiving immune globulin (IG) in addition to hepatitis A vaccination for prevention after an exposure. For any questions about hepatitis A or the need for immune globulin, Public Health recommends that you speak to your primary care provider.

Public Health will continue monitoring all known individuals who may have been exposed to individuals ill with hepatitis A.

For questions or to find a nearby clinic or doctor, call the Public Health InfoLine at 1-833-540-0473, open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/hepa.htm.