FROMI USA of New York, NY is recalling 12 Cases of Brie Royal Faucon 1kg, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg was distributed to Cheese Plate Park Slope LLC, located at 400 7th Avenue, 11215 Brooklyn NY. The recalled cheese was then cut and sold to customers from Cheese Plate Brooklyn – Park Slope LLC., and Cheese Plate Brooklyn : Carroll Gardens from 07/24/2025 through 08/13/2025.

The Brie Royal Faucon 1kg is made from pasteurized cow’s milk and is packed 2 units/case. Each cheese is placed in a wooden box. Brie Royal Faucon 1kg is a bulk product that can be sold either whole or cut into portions. Lot number:615 appears on both the wooden box of each cheese and the case.

The recall was initiated after the foreign manufacturer of this cheese was notified by its health authorities of the potential contamination of some of its products with Listeria monocytogenes . No illnesses have been reported to date related to the consumption of this product within the United States.

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than…

Bruce Clark is a partner in Marler Clark. In 1993, Bruce became involved in foodborne illness litigation as an attorney for Jack in the Box restaurants in its E. coli O157:H7 personal injury litigation. The Jack in the Box litigation spanned more than four years and involved more than 100 lawsuits in four states. Since that time, Bruce has been continuously involved in food and waterborne illness litigation involving bacterial, viral, and parasitic agents in settings ranging from large scale outbreaks to individual cases. He has extensive expertise in the medical, microbiological, and epidemiological aspects of foodborne illness cases gleaned from more than a decade of working with leading experts across the country. Bruce frequently speaks to public health groups as well as food industry groups about the realities of foodborne illness litigation and efforts that can help avoid the damage foodborne pathogens inflict.

