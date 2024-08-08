The CDC reports this morning that epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that meats sliced at deli counters, including Boar’s Head brand liverwurst, are contaminated with Listeria and are making people sick.

Since the last update on July 31, nine more illnesses have been reported. As of August 8, a total of 43 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been reported from 13 states, Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Massachusetts (2), Maryland (6), Minnesota (1), Missouri (2), North Carolina (1), New Jersey (2), New York (12), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (2) and Wisconsin (1). Sick people’s samples were collected from May 29, 2024, to July 19, 2024. Of 43 people with information available, all 43 have been hospitalized. One person got sick during their pregnancy and remained pregnant after recovering. Three deaths have been reported, including one in Illinois, one in New Jersey, and, as of this update, one in Virginia. Range in ages of illnesses is from 32 to 94 years with median age of 77.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Listeria. In addition, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

The Maryland Department of Health and Baltimore City Health Department collected an unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst product from a retail store and identified Listeria monocytogenes. Additionally, the New York State Food Laboratory identified Listeria monocytogenes from a previously collected sample of unopened Boar’s Head liverwurst products collected by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Food Safety and Inspection from retail stores. WGS determined both to be the same strain as the strain making people sick in this outbreak. USDA-FSIS conducted traceback of deli meats purchased by sick people in this outbreak to identify producers of interest for further investigation.

CDC advises people to not eat recalled deli meat products. CDC also advises people who are pregnant, aged 65 or older, or have a weakened immune system to avoid eating deli meats or to heat them before consuming.

For delis that received recalled meats:

Thoroughly clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces.

Throw away any open meats and cheeses in the deli.

USDA-FSIS is advising delis to not use any opened deli products because recalled products can cross-contaminate other deli meats and cheeses.

Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst Products

Produced between June 11, 2024 and July 17, 2024, and have a 44-day shelf-life

“Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst made in Virginia”

3.5-pound loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis

Sell by dates range from July 25, 2024, to August 30, 2024

Other Boar’s Head Deli Meat Products

Boar’s Head also recalled all deli products, including prepackaged deli products, in shelf life from this establishment. Look for “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

See the recall notice for more details about all recalled products.

