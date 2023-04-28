Patagonia Food LLC, of San Luis Obispo, CA, is recalling certain frozen blackberries because of possible hepatitis A contamination.

According to the company recall posted by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated on March 17 and is ongoing. There is concern that consumers may have the frozen fruit in their home freezers.

The recalled blackberries were distributed in California, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Washington and Nevada.

Recalled product: