UBC Food Distributors in Dearborn Michigan is recalling the Ground Black Pepper under the Baraka brand name in 7oz plastic containers 7oz * 10 With UPC code 8 22514 26626 6 because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The recalled “black pepper” were distributed nationwide in retail stores.

The product comes in a 7 ounce, clear plastic package marked with expiration date of January 2026 on the back of the label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) notified us of the contamination based on a routine state surveillance sample collected by the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets that tested positive for Salmonella the presence of Salmonella in some 7 ounce packages of Ground Black Pepper.

Production of the product has been suspended while FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem.