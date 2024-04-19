Infinite Herbs LLC of Miami, Florida, is expanding its April 18th recall to include Melissa’s brand fresh organic basil in 2.0 oz ( 96 packages, UPC 0 45255 14142 9) and 4.0 oz packages (24 packages, UPC 0 45255 14439 0) available for sale at Dierberg’s stores in Illinois and Missouri between February 10th and 20th (see photos below). This product is part of the lot that was previously recalled and, therefore, has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Infinite Herbs LLC of Miami, Florida, is voluntarily recalling 2.5-ounce packages of Infinite Herbs fresh organic basil sold between February 1 and April 6, 2024, and bearing the UPC 8 18042 02147 7 (see photos below) because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Based on its food questionnaires and epidemiological data to date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported that 12 illnesses are likely related to this recall. Infinite Herbs initiated the voluntary recall after the FDA notified it of the CDC’s information.

The recalled product was shipped directly to Trade Joe’s retail distribution centers in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Virginia and to two Fruit Center Marketplace stores in Massachusetts.