The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) said a Salmonella outbreak has been linked to food from Carnicerias Guanajuato at 3140 N. California Avenue.

CDPH now says 30 people have come down with Salmonella after eating there, and CDPH warns there may be others.

The taqueria has been closed since September 8, and CDPH said the owners are cooperating with an investigation into the specific source of the infections.

Anyone who has eaten any prepared food from Carnicerias Guanajuato’s taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since Aug. 29 might have been exposed to Salmonella.

CDPH records show the taqueria was inspected on September 8 due to suspected food poisoning, and inspectors found raw beef and raw shelled eggs were being stored above ready-to-eat sliced lettuce inside a prep cooler in the restaurant.

The restaurant was issued a citation for improper food storage and was instructed to properly store raw foods to avoid cross-contamination with prepared foods.

CDPH said anyone who suffered symptoms of salmonella after eating food from Carnicerias Guanajuato should contact them at outbreak@cityofchicago.org to file a suspected food poisoning complaint.

