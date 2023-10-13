The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at a Portland restaurant.
Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can spread through person-to-person contact or contaminated food.
The Maine CDC says the worker was infectious at the Green Elephant Bistro in Portland during the following times:
- 9/21 (dinner only)
- 9/23 (lunch and dinner)
- 9/24 (dinner only)
- 9/27 (dinner only)
- 9/28 (lunch and dinner)
- 9/30 (lunch and dinner)
- 10/1 (dinner only)
- 10/4 (dinner only)
- 10/5 (dinner only)
Customers who ate inside the restaurant during these times could be at risk for hepatitis A.