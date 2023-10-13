The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has identified a case of hepatitis A in a food service worker at a Portland restaurant.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that can spread through person-to-person contact or contaminated food.

The Maine CDC says the worker was infectious at the Green Elephant Bistro in Portland during the following times:

9/21 (dinner only)

9/23 (lunch and dinner)

9/24 (dinner only)

9/27 (dinner only)

9/28 (lunch and dinner)

9/30 (lunch and dinner)

10/1 (dinner only)

10/4 (dinner only)

10/5 (dinner only)

Customers who ate inside the restaurant during these times could be at risk for hepatitis A.