Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb stores in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas are voluntarily recalling select items containing tuna salad supplied by Reser’s Fine Foods. This action follows a recall initiated by Reser’s Fine Food due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes in breadcrumbs used as an ingredient in their tuna salad.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The items containing tuna salad were available for purchase at the following banner stores: Albertsons, Randalls and Tom Thumb in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name UPC Size Sell Thru Dates 
(if applicable, 
Or Lot 
Code/Est. 
Number)		Store Banners States 
RM DUO TUNA SALAD W/CRACKER S27183000000EAJul 24 25 Thru Jul 29 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM SALAD TUNA PREMIUM SS21425000000EAJul 24 25 Thru Jul 29 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM SNACKER TRAY TUNA SALAD21151300000EAJul 24 25 Thru Jul 29 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM SNACKER TRAY TUNA SALAD21151300000EAJUL 24 25 Thru Jul 29 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM SNDWCH TUNA SALAD CROISSANT SS COLD21788400000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
RM TUNA SALAD OVER BED OF LETTUCE SS21786400000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
SALAD TUNA PREMIUM21228800000Variable WeightJul 24 25 Thru Jul 29 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
TRAY CROISSANT MINI SALAD 16 IN27841300000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
TRAY CROISSANT MINI SALAD 18 IN27841200000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
TRAY SALAD SANDWICH 12 IN27841500000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX
TRAY SALAD SANDWICH 16 IN27841400000EAJul 23 25 Thru Jul 28 25Albertsons, Randalls, Tom ThumbAR, LA, OK, TX